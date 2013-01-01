Live Streaming Notice:

On Today
03.45amPost Cabinet04.00amKeeping The Balance Green Grotto
05.00amAgriculture NIDP Wells05.15amYour Health Leukemia
08.45amHeadline News / Weather09.05amHealth Eye Disease In Children
09.10amHealth Diabetes & Your Eyes09.30amHealth Diabetes Of The Young
09.45amHeadline News / Weather10.05amAgriculture Animal Id Trim
11.00amHeadline News / Weather11.05amMasters Of Arts Barbara Requa
11.10amArt Lovers Ceciol Baugh Pottery12.00pmHeadline News / Weather
12.10pmOur Heritage12.30pmPost Cards National Bird
01.10pmPost Cards Spanish Town Square02.00pmHeadline News / Weather
04.00pmHeadline News / Weather04.05pmMassa God Fish Can Done
05.00pmQuest Means Business06.00pmHeadline News / Weather
06.05pmKeeping The Balance06.10pmBumble Bees Animal Shade & Children
07.00pmPrime Time News/Sports/Weather 08.00pmJIS
08.30pmCaribbean Newsline09.00pmApple Orchard & The Life Of Bees
10.40pmSanguinettis Pride11.00pm6 PM Headline News ( RB )
11.10pmLive Up EPS 2
Contact Information
Cable Jamaica
RJR Communications Group,
32 Lyndhurst Road, Kingston5.
876.926.1100 ext. 2407 (tel)
876.968.1790 (fax)
contact@jamaicanewsnetwork.com send email
